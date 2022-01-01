Unisoc T606 vs Helio P35
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc T606 (with Mali-G57 MP1 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
27
18
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
59
58
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
39
24
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc T606
- Announced 2-years and 9-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio P35
- 44% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1600 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~5%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|27886
|GPU
|-
|17540
|Memory
|-
|27015
|UX
|-
|27673
|Total score
|-
|99474
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Unisoc T606 +82%
309
170
Multi-Core Score
Unisoc T606 +20%
1167
969
|Image compression
|-
|66.55 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|9.05 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|16.55 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|13.15 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|5.63 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.3 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|319.2 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Unisoc T606 and Helio P35
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1600 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MP1
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|680 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|2
|Shading units
|16
|64
|FLOPS
|-
|44.8 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1600 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 25MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|September 2021
|December 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|MT6765
|Official page
|-
|MediaTek Helio P35 official site
Cast your vote
5 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 5