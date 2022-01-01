Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Unisoc T606 vs Helio P35 – what's better?

Unisoc T606 vs Helio P35

Unisoc T606
VS
Helio P35
Unisoc T606
Helio P35

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc T606 (with Mali-G57 MP1 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc T606
  • Announced 2-years and 9-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio P35
  • 44% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1600 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~5%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Unisoc T606
vs
Helio P35

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU - 27886
GPU - 17540
Memory - 27015
UX - 27673
Total score - 99474
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Unisoc T606 +82%
309
Helio P35
170
Multi-Core Score
Unisoc T606 +20%
1167
Helio P35
969
Image compression - 66.55 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 9.05 images/s
Speech recognition - 16.55 words/s
Machine learning - 13.15 images/s
Camera shooting - 5.63 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.3 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 319.2 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Unisoc T606 and Helio P35

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1600 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MP1 IMG PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Valhall Rogue
GPU frequency 650 MHz 680 MHz
Execution units 1 2
Shading units 16 64
FLOPS - 44.8 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1600 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2400 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 25MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced September 2021 December 2018
Class Low end Low end
Model number - MT6765
Official page - MediaTek Helio P35 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio P35 and Unisoc T606, or ask any questions
