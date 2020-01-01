Exynos 850 vs Helio P65
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 850 (with Mali G52 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P65 (Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
21
30
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
14
22
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
73
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
33
36
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
- Announced 11 months later
Pros of MediaTek Helio P65
- Shows significantly better (up to 55%) AnTuTu 8 score – 185K vs 119K
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
152
Helio P65 +131%
351
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
918
Helio P65 +39%
1274
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
119634
Helio P65 +55%
185658
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G52
|Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|-
|820 MHz
|Cores
|-
|2
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|13.41 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|NeuroPilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 22MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|June 2019
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Official page
|-
|MediaTek Helio P65 official site
