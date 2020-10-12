Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 980 vs Snapdragon 765G – what's better?

Exynos 980 vs Snapdragon 765G

Exynos 980
Exynos 980
VS
Snapdragon 765G
Snapdragon 765G

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 980 (with Mali G76MP5 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G (Adreno 620). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 980
  • Shows better (up to 4%) AnTuTu 8 score – 332K vs 319K
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 980 +5%
1883
Snapdragon 765G
1798
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 980 +4%
332752
Snapdragon 765G
319115

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 980 and Snapdragon 765G

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.3-A
Process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76MP5 Adreno 620
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 720 MHz 750 MHz
Cores 5 -
Number of ALUs 80 192
FLOPS 576 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 17 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 696
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 3200 x 1800
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 X52
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2550 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1280 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced September 2019 December 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number - SM7250-AB
Official page Samsung Exynos 980 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 765G and Exynos 980 or ask any questions
Alex 12 October 2020 12:39
How did you measure energy efficiency? Thanks
Root 12 October 2020 15:14
We count many parameters, like nanometers (first of all), ARM cores (like Cortex A55), GPU types, instruction sets, low energy memory support, etc. It's worth notice that the energy efficiency score is quite an abstract measurement because we can't count vendor's software optimization, different versions of Android, phone screens, and many other things that influence battery life.
