Unisoc SC9863A vs Helio G35
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc SC9863A (with PowerVR GE8322 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
20
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
27
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G35
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
- 44% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1600 MHz)
- Announced 1-year and 7-months later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|36842
|45569
|GPU
|10559
|13274
|Memory
|35733
|26158
|UX
|21656
|20894
|Total score
|-
|108426
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
137
Helio G35 +28%
175
Multi-Core Score
620
Helio G35 +58%
980
|Image compression
|-
|27.3 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|4.3 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|9.73 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|6.17 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|2.88 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|0.6 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|137.2 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|23 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|29 FPS
[Medium]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|30 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|43 FPS
[Low]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|29 FPS
[Low]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Poco C3
720 x 1600
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Unisoc SC9863A and Helio G35
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55
4x 1.2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1600 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|28 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|3 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|PowerVR GE8322
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Rogue
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|-
|680 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|2
|Shading units
|128
|32
|FLOPS
|-
|54.4 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 5MP
|1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, AV1
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|November 2018
|June 2020
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Official page
|-
|MediaTek Helio G35 official site
Cast your vote
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3