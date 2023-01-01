Helio G36 vs Helio G35 VS Helio G36 Helio G35 We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G36 (with PowerVR GE8320 graphics) and Helio G35 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of MediaTek Helio G36 Announced 1-year and 8-months later Pros of MediaTek Helio G35 5% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2200 MHz)

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Helio G36 +1% 113010 Helio G35 112037 CPU - 38387 GPU - 17494 Memory - 18500 UX - 38325 Total score 113010 112037 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Helio G36 175 Helio G35 175 Multi-Core Score Helio G36 +35% 925 Helio G35 683 Image compression - 27.3 Mpixels/s Face detection - 4.3 images/s Speech recognition - 9.73 words/s Machine learning - 6.17 images/s Camera shooting - 2.88 images/s HTML 5 - 0.59 Mnodes/s SQLite - 137.2 Krows/s

Gaming Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games PUBG Mobile - 23 FPS

[Low] Call of Duty: Mobile - 29 FPS

[Medium] Shadowgun Legends - 30 FPS

[Low] World of Tanks Blitz - 43 FPS

[Low] Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 29 FPS

[Low] Device - Xiaomi Poco C3

720 x 1600 We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Helio G36 and Helio G35

CPU Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53

4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53

4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2200 MHz 2300 MHz Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics GPU name PowerVR GE8320 PowerVR GE8320 Architecture Rogue Rogue GPU frequency 680 MHz 680 MHz Execution units 2 2 Shading units 32 32 FLOPS - 54.4 Gigaflops Vulkan version 1.1 1.1 OpenCL version 1.2 1.2 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory frequency 1600 MHz 1600 MHz Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) No No Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Max display resolution 2400 x 1080 2400 x 1080 Max camera resolution 1x 50MP, 2x 13MP 1x 25MP, 2x 13MP Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265 Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity 4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7 5G support No No Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps Wi-Fi 5 5 Bluetooth 5.0 5.0 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info Announced February 2022 June 2020 Class Low end Low end Model number - MT6765G Official page MediaTek Helio G36 official site MediaTek Helio G35 official site