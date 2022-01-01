Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T612 vs Snapdragon 680 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T612 (with Mali-G57 MP1 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Tiger
  • 33% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 28%) AnTuTu 9 score – 268K vs 210K

Benchmarks

SoC:
Tiger T612
vs
Snapdragon 680

AnTuTu 9

Tiger T612
210705
Snapdragon 680 +28%
268818
CPU 67603 81885
GPU 22171 48510
Memory 61955 64789
UX 58129 71783
Total score 210705 268818
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T612
1341
Snapdragon 680 +17%
1570

3DMark

3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 2 FPS
Score - 444

Gaming

PUBG Mobile - 59 FPS
[Medium]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS
[Low]
Fortnite - 23 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 65 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 62 FPS
[Medium]
Genshin Impact - 26 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 54 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MP1 Adreno 610
Architecture Valhall Adreno 600
GPU frequency - 1100 MHz
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency - 2133 MHz
Bus - 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 17 Gbit/s
Max size - 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) - Hexagon 686
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X11
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 13
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 390 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced January 2022 October 2021
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - SM6225
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 official site

