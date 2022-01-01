Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Tiger T612: benchmarks and specs

Unisoc Tiger T612 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on January 1, 2022, and is manufactured using a 12-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Cortex-A75 at 1800 MHz and 6 cores Cortex-A55 at 1800 MHz.

CPU Performance
26
Gaming Performance
10
Battery life
59
NanoReview Score
29

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Unisoc Tiger T612
209052
CPU 67603
GPU 22171
Memory 61955
UX 58129
Total score 209052
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
346
Multi-Core Score
1321

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
412
Graphics test 2 FPS
Score 412

Smartphones

Click on the device name to view detailed information
Phones with Tiger T612AnTuTu v9
1. Oppo Realme C31209052

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Tiger T612 SoC with Mali-G57 MP1 graphics

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8
Frequency 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MP1
Architecture Valhall
Vulkan version 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X

Multimedia (ISP)

Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7
5G support No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2022
Class Low end

