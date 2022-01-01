Unisoc Tiger T612
Unisoc Tiger T612 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on January 1, 2022, and is manufactured using a 12-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Cortex-A75 at 1800 MHz and 6 cores Cortex-A55 at 1800 MHz.
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
Unisoc Tiger T612
209052
|CPU
|67603
|GPU
|22171
|Memory
|61955
|UX
|58129
|Total score
|209052
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
346
Multi-Core Score
1321
3DMark
3DMark Wild Life Performance
412
|Graphics test
|2 FPS
|Score
|412
SpecificationsDetailed specifications of the Tiger T612 SoC with Mali-G57 MP1 graphics
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MP1
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
Multimedia (ISP)
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2022
|Class
|Low end