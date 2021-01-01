Tiger T618 vs Snapdragon 710
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T618 (with ARM Mali-G52 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 (Adreno 616). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
32
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
15
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
58
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
34
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T618
- Announced 1-year and 3-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~31%)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Tiger
- Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|64944
|70627
|GPU
|41250
|54697
|Memory
|58201
|46031
|UX
|41154
|41592
|Total score
|-
|215461
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Tiger T618 +1%
389
387
Multi-Core Score
1317
Snapdragon 710 +9%
1435
|Image compression
|-
|91.1 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|13.95 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|25.95 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|22.2 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|12.75 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.71 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|467.95 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|39 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|35 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|26 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|53 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|55 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tiger T618 and Snapdragon 710
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|5.3 billion
|TDP
|10 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|ARM Mali-G52 MP2
|Adreno 616
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|650 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|128
|FLOPS
|-
|384 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|2x 20MP, 1x 32MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Qualcomm Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X15 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|August 2019
|May 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SDM710
|Official page
|-
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 official site
Cast your vote
5 (71.4%)
2 (28.6%)
Total votes: 7