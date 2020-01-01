Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on May 23, 2018, and is manufactured using a 10-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75) at 2200 MHz and 6 cores Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55) at 1700 MHz.
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
394
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1452
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
221157
Smartphones
|Phones with Snapdragon 710
|AnTuTu v8
|1. Oppo Realme X
|219101
|2. Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
|210777
|3. Oppo Realme 3 Pro
|197390
|4. Meizu X8
|196280
|5. Nokia 8.1
|194421
|6. Xiaomi Mi 8 SE
|191934
|7. Samsung Galaxy A8s
|191634
|8. Vivo Z5x
|191334
|9. Oppo K3
|179297
|10. Oppo Reno
|177715
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 616
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|750 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|128
|FLOPS
|384 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|2x 20MP, 1x 32MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|Qualcomm Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|May 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM710
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 official site
