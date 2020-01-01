Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Snapdragon 710: benchmarks and specs

Qualcomm Snapdragon 710

Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on May 23, 2018, and is manufactured using a 10-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75) at 2200 MHz and 6 cores Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55) at 1700 MHz.

CPU Performance
36
Gaming Performance
28
Battery life
65
NanoReview Score
41

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
394
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1452
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
221157

Smartphones

Phones with Snapdragon 710AnTuTu v8
1. Oppo Realme X219101
2. Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite210777
3. Oppo Realme 3 Pro197390
4. Meizu X8196280
5. Nokia 8.1194421
6. Xiaomi Mi 8 SE191934
7. Samsung Galaxy A8s191634
8. Vivo Z5x191334
9. Oppo K3179297
10. Oppo Reno177715

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Snapdragon 710 SoC with Adreno 616 graphics

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8
Frequency 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A
Process 10 nanometers
Transistor count 5.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 616
Architecture Adreno 600
GPU frequency 750 MHz
Number of ALUs 128
FLOPS 384 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution 2x 20MP, 1x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs Qualcomm Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD

Connectivity

Modem X15 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 15
5G support No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced May 2018
Class Mid range
Model number SDM710
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 official site

Comparison with competitors

Comments

