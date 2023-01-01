Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 710 vs Snapdragon 680 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 (with Adreno 616 graphics) and Snapdragon 680 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
  • Performs 58% better in floating-point computations
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
  • Announced 3-years and 6-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 10 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~27%)
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Supports 14% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

SoC:
Snapdragon 710
vs
Snapdragon 680

AnTuTu 9

Snapdragon 710
263552
Snapdragon 680 +3%
271775
CPU 73981 80369
GPU 64644 49250
Memory 48733 63380
UX 74495 76547
Total score 263552 271775
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 76 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 14.3 images/s -
Speech recognition 26 words/s -
Machine learning 22 images/s -
Camera shooting 12 images/s -
HTML 5 1.76 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 473.1 Krows/s -

3DMark

3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 96% 99%
Graphics test 3 FPS 2 FPS
Score 550 441

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 39 FPS
[Ultra]		 59 FPS
[Medium]
Call of Duty: Mobile 35 FPS
[Ultra]		 60 FPS
[Low]
Fortnite 26 FPS
[Low]		 23 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends 53 FPS
[Low]		 65 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 62 FPS
[Medium]
Genshin Impact - 26 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 55 FPS
[Ultra]		 54 FPS
[Ultra]
Device Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
1080 x 2340		 Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L2 cache 384 KB -
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 616 Adreno 610
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 750 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 128 128
FLOPS 384 Gigaflops 243 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 Hexagon 686
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs Qualcomm Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 LTE X11
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 13
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 390 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2018 October 2021
Class Mid range Low end
Model number SDM710 SM6225
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 official site

Comments

