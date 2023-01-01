Snapdragon 710 vs Snapdragon 680
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 (with Adreno 616 graphics) and Snapdragon 680 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- Performs 58% better in floating-point computations
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
- Announced 3-years and 6-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 10 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~27%)
- 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)
- Supports 14% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|73981
|80369
|GPU
|64644
|49250
|Memory
|48733
|63380
|UX
|74495
|76547
|Total score
|263552
|271775
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 710 +4%
393
377
Multi-Core Score
1463
Snapdragon 680 +7%
1559
|Image compression
|76 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|14.3 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|26 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|22 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|12 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.76 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|473.1 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|96%
|99%
|Graphics test
|3 FPS
|2 FPS
|Score
|550
|441
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|39 FPS
[Ultra]
|59 FPS
[Medium]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|35 FPS
[Ultra]
|60 FPS
[Low]
|Fortnite
|26 FPS
[Low]
|23 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|53 FPS
[Low]
|65 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|62 FPS
[Medium]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|26 FPS
[Low]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|55 FPS
[Ultra]
|54 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
1080 x 2340
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 710 and Snapdragon 680
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L2 cache
|384 KB
|-
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
|TDP
|5 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 616
|Adreno 610
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|750 MHz
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|128
|128
|FLOPS
|384 Gigaflops
|243 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|Hexagon 686
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|Qualcomm Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15 LTE
|X11
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|May 2018
|October 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|SDM710
|SM6225
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 official site
