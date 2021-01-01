Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 710 vs Helio G88 – what's better?

Snapdragon 710 vs Helio G88

Snapdragon 710
VS
Helio G88
Snapdragon 710
Helio G88

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 (with Adreno 616 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G88 (Mali-G52 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 12%) AnTuTu 8 score – 215K vs 192K
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
  • Announced 3-years and 1-month later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~54%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 710
vs
Helio G88

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 710 +12%
215680
Helio G88
192977
CPU 70627 74619
GPU 54697 33985
Memory 46031 42103
UX 41592 43577
Total score 215680 192977
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 710 +16%
390
Helio G88
335
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 710 +11%
1434
Helio G88
1290
Image compression 91.1 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 13.95 images/s -
Speech recognition 25.95 words/s -
Machine learning 22.2 images/s -
Camera shooting 12.75 images/s -
HTML 5 1.71 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 467.95 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 39 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 35 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 26 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 53 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 55 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
1080 x 2340		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 710 and Helio G88

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 5.3 billion -
TDP 6 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 616 Mali-G52 MC2
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 650 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 128 32
FLOPS 384 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 2x 20MP, 1x 32MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs Qualcomm Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2018 June 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SDM710 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 official site MediaTek Helio G88 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 710 vs Snapdragon 730
2. Snapdragon 710 vs Exynos 9611
3. Snapdragon 710 vs Snapdragon 855
4. Snapdragon 710 vs Kirin 970
5. Snapdragon 710 vs Snapdragon 665
6. Helio G88 vs Snapdragon 720G
7. Helio G88 vs Helio G90T
8. Helio G88 vs Snapdragon 662
9. Helio G88 vs Snapdragon 732G
10. Helio G88 vs Helio G95

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G88 and Snapdragon 710, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish