Snapdragon 710 vs Helio G88
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 (with Adreno 616 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G88 (Mali-G52 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
29
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
15
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
34
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 12%) AnTuTu 8 score – 215K vs 192K
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
- Announced 3-years and 1-month later
- Higher GPU frequency (~54%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|70627
|74619
|GPU
|54697
|33985
|Memory
|46031
|42103
|UX
|41592
|43577
|Total score
|215680
|192977
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 710 +16%
390
335
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 710 +11%
1434
1290
|Image compression
|91.1 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|13.95 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|25.95 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|22.2 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|12.75 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.71 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|467.95 Krows/s
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|39 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|35 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|26 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|53 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|55 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
1080 x 2340
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 710 and Helio G88
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|10 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.3 billion
|-
|TDP
|6 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 616
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|128
|32
|FLOPS
|384 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|2x 20MP, 1x 32MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|Qualcomm Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2018
|June 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM710
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 official site
|MediaTek Helio G88 official site
