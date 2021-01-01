Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T700 vs Snapdragon 460 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T700 (with ARM Mali-G52 MC2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Unisoc Tiger T700
  • Higher GPU frequency (~42%)
  • Shows better (up to 28%) AnTuTu 8 score – 185K vs 145K
  • Announced 1-year and 2-months later
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
  • Performs 5x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Tiger
  • Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 12 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

SoC:
Tiger T700
vs
Snapdragon 460

AnTuTu 8

Tiger T700 +28%
185901
Snapdragon 460
145483
CPU 67597 56442
GPU 36709 21816
Memory 37643 40048
UX 44936 26495
Total score 185901 145483

GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Tiger T700 +38%
346
Snapdragon 460
250
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T700 +13%
1289
Snapdragon 460
1145
Image compression - 77.7 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 11.2 images/s
Speech recognition - 19.1 words/s
Machine learning - 14.5 images/s
Camera shooting - 9.61 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.61 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 422.5 Krows/s

Gaming

PUBG Mobile - 30 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 36 FPS
[Medium]
Shadowgun Legends - 33 FPS
[Medium]
World of Tanks Blitz - 42 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 31 FPS
[Medium]
Device - OnePlus Nord N100
720 x 1600
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Gold
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Silver
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.3-A
Process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers
TDP 10 W 3 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali-G52 MC2 Adreno 610
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 850 MHz 600 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 256
FLOPS 54.4 Gigaflops 273 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 683
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X11
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 13
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 390 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced March 2021 January 2020
Class Low end Low end
Model number - SM4250-AA
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 460 and Tiger T700, or ask any questions
