MediaTek Dimensity 1050
MediaTek Dimensity 1050 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on May 23, 2022, and is manufactured using a 6-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Cortex-A78 at 2500 MHz and 6 cores Cortex-A55 at 2000 MHz.
CPU Performance
52
Gaming Performance
n/a
Battery life
84
NanoReview Score
64
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
757
Multi-Core Score
2165
Smartphones
|Phones with Dimensity 1050
|AnTuTu v9
|1. Motorola Edge (2022)
|-
SpecificationsDetailed specifications of the Dimensity 1050 SoC with Mali-G610 MC3 graphics
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|6 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G610 MC3
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Execution units
|3
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|MediaTek APU 550
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 19
|5G support
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|May 2022
|Class
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 1050 official site