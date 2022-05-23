Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Dimensity 1050: benchmarks and specs

MediaTek Dimensity 1050

MediaTek Dimensity 1050 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on May 23, 2022, and is manufactured using a 6-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Cortex-A78 at 2500 MHz and 6 cores Cortex-A55 at 2000 MHz.

CPU Performance
52
Gaming Performance
n/a
Battery life
84
NanoReview Score
64

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
757
Multi-Core Score
2165

Smartphones

Phones with Dimensity 1050AnTuTu v9
1. Motorola Edge (2022)-

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Dimensity 1050 SoC with Mali-G610 MC3 graphics

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8
Frequency 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A
Process 6 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G610 MC3
Architecture Valhall
Execution units 3
Vulkan version 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5
Bus 4x 16 Bit

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) MediaTek APU 550
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 19
5G support Yes
Download speed Up to 1600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2022
Class Flagship
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 1050 official site

Comments

