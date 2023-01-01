Dimensity 7030 vs Dimensity 1050
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 7030 (with Mali-G610 MP3 graphics) and Dimensity 1050 (Mali-G610 MP3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7030
- Announced 1-year and 4-months later
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1050
- Shows better (up to 7%) AnTuTu 10 score – 561K vs 522K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 10
|CPU
|170700
|170643
|GPU
|78883
|143286
|Memory
|124940
|113077
|UX
|152333
|135378
|Total score
|522736
|561569
GeekBench 6
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 7030 +7%
1051
981
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 7030 +3%
2500
2425
|Asset compression
|122.2 MB/sec
|116.6 MB/sec
|HTML 5 Browser
|60.6 pages/sec
|67.8 pages/sec
|PDF Renderer
|98.5 Mpixels/sec
|91.7 Mpixels/sec
|Image detection
|47.5 images/sec
|47.5 images/sec
|HDR
|78.5 Mpixels/sec
|75.1 Mpixels/sec
|Background blur
|7.61 images/sec
|6.52 images/sec
|Photo processing
|23.7 images/sec
|23.9 images/sec
|Ray tracing
|3.33 Mpixels/sec
|3.26 Mpixels/sec
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|98%
|Graphics test
|-
|14 FPS
|Score
|-
|2504
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 7030 and Dimensity 1050
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2500 MHz
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Manufacturing
|TSMC
|TSMC
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G610 MP3
|Mali-G610 MP3
|Architecture
|Valhall 3rd gen
|Valhall 3rd gen
|GPU frequency
|1000 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|3
|Vulkan version
|1.3
|1.3
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|MediaTek APU 550
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2770 Mbps
|Up to 2770 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1250 Mbps
|Up to 1250 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|September 2023
|May 2022
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MT6879
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 7030 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 1050 official site
