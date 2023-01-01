Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 7030 vs Dimensity 1050 – what's better?

Dimensity 7030 vs Dimensity 1050

Dimensity 7030
VS
Dimensity 1050
Dimensity 7030
Dimensity 1050

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 7030 (with Mali-G610 MP3 graphics) and Dimensity 1050 (Mali-G610 MP3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7030
  • Announced 1-year and 4-months later
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1050
  • Shows better (up to 7%) AnTuTu 10 score – 561K vs 522K
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 7030
vs
Dimensity 1050

AnTuTu 10

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 7030
522736
Dimensity 1050 +7%
561569
CPU 170700 170643
GPU 78883 143286
Memory 124940 113077
UX 152333 135378
Total score 522736 561569
GeekBench 6

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Asset compression 122.2 MB/sec 116.6 MB/sec
HTML 5 Browser 60.6 pages/sec 67.8 pages/sec
PDF Renderer 98.5 Mpixels/sec 91.7 Mpixels/sec
Image detection 47.5 images/sec 47.5 images/sec
HDR 78.5 Mpixels/sec 75.1 Mpixels/sec
Background blur 7.61 images/sec 6.52 images/sec
Photo processing 23.7 images/sec 23.9 images/sec
Ray tracing 3.33 Mpixels/sec 3.26 Mpixels/sec
Compute Score (GPU)
3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 14 FPS
Score - 2504

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 7030 and Dimensity 1050

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2500 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Manufacturing TSMC TSMC

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G610 MP3 Mali-G610 MP3
Architecture Valhall 3rd gen Valhall 3rd gen
GPU frequency 1000 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 3 3
Vulkan version 1.3 1.3
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes MediaTek APU 550
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2770 Mbps Up to 2770 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1250 Mbps Up to 1250 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced September 2023 May 2022
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number - MT6879
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 7030 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1050 official site

