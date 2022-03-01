MediaTek Dimensity 1300
MediaTek Dimensity 1300 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on March 1, 2022, and is manufactured using a 6-nanometer process technology. It has 1 core Cortex-A78 at 3000 MHz, 3 cores Cortex-A78 at 2600 MHz, and 4 cores Cortex-A55 at 2000 MHz.
CPU Performance
70
Gaming Performance
n/a
Battery life
84
NanoReview Score
75
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
936
Multi-Core Score
3180
Smartphones
|Phones with Dimensity 1300
|AnTuTu v9
|1. OnePlus Nord 2T
|601804
|2. Oppo Reno 8
|-
SpecificationsDetailed specifications of the Dimensity 1300 SoC with Mali-G77 MC9 graphics
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|3000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|6 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|31.4 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|5G support
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|March 2022
|Class
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 1300 official site