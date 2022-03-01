Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Dimensity 1300: benchmarks and specs

MediaTek Dimensity 1300

MediaTek Dimensity 1300

MediaTek Dimensity 1300 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on March 1, 2022, and is manufactured using a 6-nanometer process technology. It has 1 core Cortex-A78 at 3000 MHz, 3 cores Cortex-A78 at 2600 MHz, and 4 cores Cortex-A55 at 2000 MHz.

CPU Performance
70
Gaming Performance
n/a
Battery life
84
NanoReview Score
75
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
936
Multi-Core Score
3180

Smartphones

Click on the device name to view detailed information
Phones with Dimensity 1300AnTuTu v9
1. OnePlus Nord 2T601804
2. Oppo Reno 8-

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Dimensity 1300 SoC with Mali-G77 MC9 graphics

CPU

Architecture 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8
Frequency 3000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A
Process 6 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Valhall
Vulkan version 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 31.4 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

5G support Yes
Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced March 2022
Class Flagship
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 1300 official site

Comparison with competitors

