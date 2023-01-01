Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 7200 Ultra vs Dimensity 1300 – what's better?

Dimensity 7200 Ultra vs Dimensity 1300

Dimensity 7200 Ultra
VS
Dimensity 1300
Dimensity 7200 Ultra
Dimensity 1300

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra (with Mali-G610 MP4 graphics) and Dimensity 1300 (Mali-G77 MP9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v10
  5. GeekBench 6
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
  • Supports 50% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 34.1 GB/s)
  • Announced 1-year and 7-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
  • Shows better (up to 10%) AnTuTu 10 score – 760K vs 692K
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1300
  • 7% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2800 MHz)
Promotion

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 7200 Ultra
vs
Dimensity 1300

AnTuTu 10

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 238522 206222
GPU 182820 178068
Memory 164843 132924
UX 181525 176755
Total score 760778 692705
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 6

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Asset compression 120.2 MB/sec 164.7 MB/sec
HTML 5 Browser 83.7 pages/sec 101.9 pages/sec
PDF Renderer 94.9 Mpixels/sec 131.2 Mpixels/sec
Image detection 59.7 images/sec 67.1 images/sec
HDR 81.9 Mpixels/sec 114.5 Mpixels/sec
Background blur 7.8 images/sec 11.4 images/sec
Photo processing 25.1 images/sec 34.2 images/sec
Ray tracing 3.26 Mpixels/sec 4.41 Mpixels/sec
Compute Score (GPU)
Promotion

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 83%
Graphics test - 26 FPS
Score - 4386

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 7200 Ultra and Dimensity 1300

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510		 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 3000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 5 W -
Manufacturing TSMC TSMC

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G610 MP4 Mali-G77 MP9
Architecture Valhall 3rd gen Valhall 1st gen
GPU frequency - 850 MHz
Execution units 4 9
Shading units - 64
Total shaders - 576
FLOPS - 979.2 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.3 1.3
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) MediaTek APU 650 MediaTek APU 3.0
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Helio M70
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 19
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 4700 Mbps Up to 4700 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced September 2023 March 2022
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number - MT6893Z
Official page - MediaTek Dimensity 1300 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
3 (75%)
1 (25%)
Total votes: 4

Related Comparisons

1. Dimensity 8200 or Dimensity 1300
2. Snapdragon 778G or Dimensity 1300
3. Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 or Dimensity 7200 Ultra
4. Snapdragon 778G or Dimensity 7200 Ultra
5. Snapdragon 695 or Dimensity 7200 Ultra
6. Dimensity 8200 or Dimensity 7200 Ultra
7. Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 or Dimensity 7200 Ultra
8. Dimensity 7200 or Dimensity 7200 Ultra
9. Dimensity 7050 or Dimensity 7200 Ultra
10. Dimensity 1080 or Dimensity 7200 Ultra
Compare other chipsets (160+)

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1300 and Dimensity 7200 Ultra, or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский