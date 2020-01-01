MediaTek Helio P90
MediaTek Helio P90 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on November 13, 2018, and is manufactured using a 12-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Cortex A75 at 2200 MHz and 6 cores Cortex A55 at 2000 MHz.
CPU Performance
36
Gaming Performance
23
Battery life
52
NanoReview Score
37
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
398
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1503
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
220657
Smartphones
|Phones with Helio P90
|AnTuTu v8
|1. Oppo Reno 3
|340158
|2. Oppo Reno Z
|213657
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|PowerVR GM9446
|Architecture
|PowerVR Rogue
|GPU frequency
|970 MHz
|Cores
|3
|FLOPS
|124 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|APU 2.0
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6779
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio P90 official site