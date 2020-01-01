Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Helio P90: benchmarks and specs

MediaTek Helio P90

MediaTek Helio P90 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on November 13, 2018, and is manufactured using a 12-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Cortex A75 at 2200 MHz and 6 cores Cortex A55 at 2000 MHz.

CPU Performance
36
Gaming Performance
23
Battery life
52
NanoReview Score
37

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
398
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1503
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
220657

Smartphones

Phones with Helio P90AnTuTu v8
1. Oppo Reno 3340158
2. Oppo Reno Z213657

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Helio P90 SoC with PowerVR GM9446 graphics

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
Cores 8
Frequency 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A
L2 cache 1 MB
Process 12 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name PowerVR GM9446
Architecture PowerVR Rogue
GPU frequency 970 MHz
Cores 3
FLOPS 124 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) APU 2.0
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12
5G support No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2018
Class Mid range
Model number MT6779
Official page MediaTek Helio P90 official site

Comparison with competitors

Comments

