We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P90 (PowerVR GM9446). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
  • Performs 2x better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 2-years later
  • Supports 22% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 13.91 GB/s)
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 6%) AnTuTu 9 score – 271K vs 256K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Snapdragon 680
AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 680 +6%
271775
Helio P90
256456
CPU 80369 86539
GPU 49250 47710
Memory 63380 52177
UX 76547 68731
Total score 271775 256456
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 680 +4%
1559
Helio P90
1494
Image compression - 88.9 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 13 images/s
Speech recognition - 27 words/s
Machine learning - 21.3 images/s
Camera shooting - 11 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.73 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 490.2 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 2 FPS -
Score 441 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 59 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Low]		 -
Fortnite 23 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 65 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 62 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Genshin Impact 26 FPS
[Low]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 54 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 680 and Helio P90

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L2 cache - 1 MB
Process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610 PowerVR GM9446
Architecture Adreno 600 PowerVR Rogue
GPU frequency 950 MHz 970 MHz
Execution units 2 3
Shading units 128 12
FLOPS 243 Gigaflops 124 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 APU 2.0
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X11 -
4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 390 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2021 November 2018
Class Low end Mid range
Model number SM6225 MT6779
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 official site MediaTek Helio P90 official site

