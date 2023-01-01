Snapdragon 680 vs Helio P90
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P90 (PowerVR GM9446). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
29
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
16
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
33
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
- Performs 2x better in floating-point computations
- Announced 2-years later
- Supports 22% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 13.91 GB/s)
- 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 6%) AnTuTu 9 score – 271K vs 256K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|80369
|86539
|GPU
|49250
|47710
|Memory
|63380
|52177
|UX
|76547
|68731
|Total score
|271775
|256456
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
377
Helio P90 +5%
396
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 680 +4%
1559
1494
|Image compression
|-
|88.9 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|13 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|27 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|21.3 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|11 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.73 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|490.2 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|2 FPS
|-
|Score
|441
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|59 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Fortnite
|23 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|65 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|62 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|26 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|54 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 680 and Helio P90
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|6 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 610
|PowerVR GM9446
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|PowerVR Rogue
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|970 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|3
|Shading units
|128
|12
|FLOPS
|243 Gigaflops
|124 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|APU 2.0
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X11
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2021
|November 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM6225
|MT6779
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 official site
|MediaTek Helio P90 official site
