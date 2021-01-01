Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio P90 vs Helio G96 – what's better?

Helio P90 vs Helio G96

Helio P90
VS
Helio G96
Helio P90
Helio G96

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P90 (with PowerVR GM9446 graphics) and Helio G96 (Mali G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio P90
  • 7% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2050 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~14%)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
  • Announced 2-years and 8-months later
  • Shows better (up to 33%) AnTuTu 9 score – 343K vs 258K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio P90
vs
Helio G96

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio P90
258168
Helio G96 +33%
343803
CPU 86539 98570
GPU 47710 76840
Memory 52177 70017
UX 68731 94023
Total score 258168 343803
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio P90
395
Helio G96 +39%
548
Multi-Core Score
Helio P90
1490
Helio G96 +28%
1914
Image compression 89.5 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 13.05 images/s -
Speech recognition 27.05 words/s -
Machine learning 21.15 images/s -
Camera shooting 10.9 images/s -
HTML 5 1.73 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 479.2 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio P90 and Helio G96

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55		 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L2 cache 1 MB -
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name PowerVR GM9446 Mali G57 MC2
Architecture PowerVR Rogue Valhall
GPU frequency 970 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 3 2
Shading units 12 32
FLOPS 124 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) APU 2.0 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 13
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced November 2018 June 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6779 MT6781
Official page MediaTek Helio P90 official site MediaTek Helio G96 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MediaTek Helio P90 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
2. MediaTek Helio P90 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
3. MediaTek Helio P90 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
4. MediaTek Helio P90 and MediaTek Helio G95
5. MediaTek Helio P90 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
6. MediaTek Helio G96 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
7. MediaTek Helio G96 and MediaTek Dimensity 800U
8. MediaTek Helio G96 and MediaTek Helio G95
9. MediaTek Helio G96 and MediaTek Dimensity 700
10. MediaTek Helio G96 and MediaTek Dimensity 1200
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G96 and Helio P90, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish