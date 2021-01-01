Helio P90 vs Helio G96
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P90 (with PowerVR GM9446 graphics) and Helio G96 (Mali G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio P90
- 7% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2050 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~14%)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
- Announced 2-years and 8-months later
- Shows better (up to 33%) AnTuTu 9 score – 343K vs 258K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|86539
|98570
|GPU
|47710
|76840
|Memory
|52177
|70017
|UX
|68731
|94023
|Total score
|258168
|343803
GeekBench 5
|Image compression
|89.5 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|13.05 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|27.05 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|21.15 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|10.9 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.73 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|479.2 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio P90 and Helio G96
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2050 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|PowerVR GM9446
|Mali G57 MC2
|Architecture
|PowerVR Rogue
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|970 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|2
|Shading units
|12
|32
|FLOPS
|124 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|APU 2.0
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|November 2018
|June 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6779
|MT6781
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio P90 official site
|MediaTek Helio G96 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1