Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on October 22, 2018, and is manufactured using a 11-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76) at 2000 MHz and 6 cores Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55) at 1700 MHz.
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
427
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1401
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
207848
Smartphones
|Phones with Snapdragon 675
|AnTuTu v8
|1. Samsung Galaxy M40
|231537
|2. Meizu 16Xs
|222138
|3. Vivo V15 Pro
|221634
|4. Vivo V17 Pro
|219193
|5. Samsung Galaxy A60
|216337
|6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
|209453
|7. Samsung Galaxy A70
|204404
|8. Meizu Note 9
|202194
|9. Samsung Galaxy A70s
|173240
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|16 KB
|L2 cache
|256 KB
|Process
|11 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 612
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|700-750 MHz
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|2x 16MP, 1x 25MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic, 384 кГц/32-бит
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM675
|Official page
Comparison with competitors
