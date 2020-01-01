Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Snapdragon 675: benchmarks and specs

Qualcomm Snapdragon 675

Qualcomm Snapdragon 675

Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on October 22, 2018, and is manufactured using a 11-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76) at 2000 MHz and 6 cores Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55) at 1700 MHz.

CPU Performance
37
Gaming Performance
19
Battery life
64
NanoReview Score
38

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
427
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1401
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
207848

Smartphones

Phones with Snapdragon 675AnTuTu v8
1. Samsung Galaxy M40231537
2. Meizu 16Xs222138
3. Vivo V15 Pro221634
4. Vivo V17 Pro219193
5. Samsung Galaxy A60216337
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro209453
7. Samsung Galaxy A70204404
8. Meizu Note 9202194
9. Samsung Galaxy A70s173240

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Snapdragon 675 SoC with Adreno 612 graphics

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8
Frequency 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A
L1 cache 16 KB
L2 cache 256 KB
Process 11 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 612
Architecture Adreno 600
GPU frequency 700-750 MHz
Vulkan version 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 2x 16MP, 1x 25MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic, 384 кГц/32-бит

Connectivity

Modem X12 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 12
5G support No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2018
Class Mid range
Model number SDM675
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 official site

Comparison with competitors

Comments

