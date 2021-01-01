Snapdragon 675 vs Helio G96
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 (with Adreno 612 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G96 (Mali G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
40
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
32
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
44
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 12 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
- Announced 2-years and 8-months later
- Shows significantly better (up to 45%) AnTuTu 9 score – 346K vs 238K
- Higher GPU frequency (~13%)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|112395
|92742
|GPU
|56069
|95976
|Memory
|34800
|57726
|UX
|28600
|98195
|Total score
|238590
|346649
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
426
Helio G96 +19%
509
Multi-Core Score
1402
Helio G96 +18%
1657
|Image compression
|97.2 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|14.6 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|26.8 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|23.2 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|14.4 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.92 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|507.1 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 675 and Helio G96
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2050 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|16 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|256 KB
|-
|Process
|11 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|6 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 612
|Mali G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|700-750 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|96
|32
|FLOPS
|328.2 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2018
|June 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM675
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 official site
|MediaTek Helio G96 official site
