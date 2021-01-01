Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 675 vs Helio G96 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 (with Adreno 612 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G96 (Mali G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 12 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
  • Announced 2-years and 8-months later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 45%) AnTuTu 9 score – 346K vs 238K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~13%)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 675
vs
Helio G96

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 675
238590
Helio G96 +45%
346649
CPU 112395 92742
GPU 56069 95976
Memory 34800 57726
UX 28600 98195
Total score 238590 346649
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 675
426
Helio G96 +19%
509
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 675
1402
Helio G96 +18%
1657
Image compression 97.2 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 14.6 images/s -
Speech recognition 26.8 words/s -
Machine learning 23.2 images/s -
Camera shooting 14.4 images/s -
HTML 5 1.92 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 507.1 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 675 and Helio G96

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 16 KB -
L2 cache 256 KB -
Process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 6 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 612 Mali G57 MC2
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 700-750 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 96 32
FLOPS 328.2 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 13
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2018 June 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SDM675 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 official site MediaTek Helio G96 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G96 and Snapdragon 675, or ask any questions
