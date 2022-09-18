Snapdragon 680 vs Snapdragon 675
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and Snapdragon 675 (Adreno 612). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 11 nm)
- Announced 3-years and 1-month later
- Higher GPU frequency (~49%)
- 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)
- Supports 14% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 14.9 GB/s)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|84900
|96504
|GPU
|48305
|47956
|Memory
|65240
|37806
|UX
|68226
|78166
|Total score
|264727
|259153
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
372
Snapdragon 675 +12%
417
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 680 +13%
1553
1377
|Image compression
|-
|97.2 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|14.6 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|26.8 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|23.2 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|14.4 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.92 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|507.1 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|97%
|Graphics test
|2 FPS
|2 FPS
|Score
|443
|403
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|59 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Fortnite
|23 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|65 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|62 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|26 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|54 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 680 and Snapdragon 675
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|6 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 610
|Adreno 612
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|1114 MHz
|700-750 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|96
|96
|FLOPS
|-
|328.2 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X11
|X12 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|October 2021
|October 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM6225
|SDM675
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 official site
Cast your vote
291 (40.9%)
421 (59.1%)
Total votes: 712