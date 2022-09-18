Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 680 vs Snapdragon 675 – what's better?

Snapdragon 680 vs Snapdragon 675

Snapdragon 680
VS
Snapdragon 675
Snapdragon 680
Snapdragon 675

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and Snapdragon 675 (Adreno 612). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 11 nm)
  • Announced 3-years and 1-month later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~49%)
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Supports 14% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 14.9 GB/s)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 680
vs
Snapdragon 675

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 680 +2%
264727
Snapdragon 675
259153
CPU 84900 96504
GPU 48305 47956
Memory 65240 37806
UX 68226 78166
Total score 264727 259153
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 97.2 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 14.6 images/s
Speech recognition - 26.8 words/s
Machine learning - 23.2 images/s
Camera shooting - 14.4 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.92 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 507.1 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% 97%
Graphics test 2 FPS 2 FPS
Score 443 403

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 59 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Low]		 -
Fortnite 23 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 65 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 62 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Genshin Impact 26 FPS
[Low]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 54 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 680 and Snapdragon 675

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache - 256 KB
L3 cache - 1 MB
Process 6 nanometers 11 nanometers
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610 Adreno 612
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 1114 MHz 700-750 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 96 96
FLOPS - 328.2 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Hexagon 685
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X11 X12 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 390 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced October 2021 October 2018
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM6225 SDM675
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
291 (40.9%)
421 (59.1%)
Total votes: 712

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 675 and Snapdragon 680, or ask any questions
Avatar
Kan 18 September 2022 20:16
This chip is actually SD475. its worse than SD480, and it only supports 1k video.
+8 Reply
Avatar
Guest1510 10 September 2022 14:56
Wow, so it took them 3 years to come up with a chip that’s slower in the same price bracket? I wonder what Qualcomm is up to.
+4 Reply
Avatar
Guan 18 April 2022 15:20
i dont understand what qualcoom are doing
+19 Reply
Avatar
Guest_3165 03 April 2022 15:13
I think 680 is stronger than 675 but why more people choose 675 :))?
+72 Reply
Avatar
Prasad 20 April 2022 17:19
See no phones with snap 675 is high and a lot of developers developed their programs with this processor already so obviously it’s people's choice moreover it's supporting 4K which is ideal for future game construction that’s why people still going for 675 rather than 680.
+15 Reply
Avatar
ᴄʏʀᴜ 21 June 2022 08:05
They chose because if a 3.5-year-old CPU has the exactly same power as its predecessor and selling them at an overpriced rate thus making the lower mid-range market suck, makes sense I'll vote 675 too.
+5 Reply
Avatar
WilliamSK 17 March 2022 02:12
SM680 was built in 2021 vs SDM675 in 2018, which means 3 years after but still below expectation. What the hell Qualcomm engineers are doing.?
+29 Reply
Avatar
Akshay 28 January 2022 22:54
Feels like snapdragon isn't moving forward
+66 Reply
