Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus – an 8-core chipset that was announced on June 28, 2021, and is manufactured using a 5-nanometer process technology. It has 1 core Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) at 2995 MHz, 3 cores Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78) at 2420 MHz, and 4 cores Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55) at 1800 MHz.

CPU Performance
84
Gaming Performance
n/a
Battery life
98
NanoReview Score
90

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
1182
Multi-Core Score
3721

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC with Adreno 660 graphics

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.995 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8
Frequency 2995 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A
L2 cache 1 MB
L3 cache 4 MB
Process 5 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 660
Architecture Adreno 600
Vulkan version 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit
Max size 24 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 780
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X60
4G support LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced June 2021
Class Flagship
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus official site

