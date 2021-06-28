Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus – an 8-core chipset that was announced on June 28, 2021, and is manufactured using a 5-nanometer process technology. It has 1 core Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) at 2995 MHz, 3 cores Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78) at 2420 MHz, and 4 cores Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55) at 1800 MHz.