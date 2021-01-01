Snapdragon 888 Plus vs Snapdragon 888
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus (with Adreno 660 graphics) and Snapdragon 888 (Adreno 660). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
- Announced 7-months later
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2995 vs 2840 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|-
|193435
|GPU
|-
|295493
|Memory
|-
|111279
|UX
|-
|97756
|Total score
|-
|714849
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1152
1116
Multi-Core Score
3637
3655
|Image compression
|-
|176.7 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|27.4 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|68.35 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|66.45 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|36.4 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|3.91 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|1060 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 Plus and Snapdragon 888
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.995 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2995 MHz
|2840 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8.4-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 660
|Adreno 660
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|-
|840 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|2
|Shading units
|-
|512
|FLOPS
|-
|1720 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|24 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 780
|Hexagon 780
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X60
|X60
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|June 2021
|December 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|SM8350
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 official site
