We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus (with Adreno 660 graphics) and Snapdragon 888 (Adreno 660). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
  • Announced 7-months later
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2995 vs 2840 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 888 Plus
vs
Snapdragon 888

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU - 193435
GPU - 295493
Memory - 111279
UX - 97756
Total score - 714849

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 176.7 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 27.4 images/s
Speech recognition - 68.35 words/s
Machine learning - 66.45 images/s
Camera shooting - 36.4 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.91 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 1060 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 Plus and Snapdragon 888

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.995 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2995 MHz 2840 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.4-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 1 MB
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 660 Adreno 660
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency - 840 MHz
Execution units - 2
Shading units - 512
FLOPS - 1720 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 24 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 780 Hexagon 780
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X60 X60
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced June 2021 December 2020
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - SM8350
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 official site

