We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus (with Adreno 660 graphics) and Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 (Adreno 725). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
  • Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 25.6 GB/s)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 32%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1084K vs 824K
  • Announced 1-year and 9-months later
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 888 Plus
vs
Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 201529 255246
GPU 313795 360306
Memory 141822 212180
UX 168090 181395
Total score 824873 1084749
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 32 FPS -
Score 5457 -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 Plus and Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.995 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 2.91 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.49 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2995 MHz 2910 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Transistor count 10 billion -
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 660 Adreno 725
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 700
GPU frequency 840 MHz -
Execution units 2 -
Shading units 512 -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.2
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 780 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3360 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X60 X62
4G support LTE Cat. 22 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 4400 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 1600 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced June 2021 March 2023
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8350-AC SM7475-AB
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
32 (37.6%)
53 (62.4%)
Total votes: 85

