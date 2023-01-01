Snapdragon 888 Plus vs Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 VS Snapdragon 888 Plus Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus (with Adreno 660 graphics) and Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 (Adreno 725). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 25.6 GB/s) Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)

Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)

Announced 1-year and 9-months later

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Snapdragon 888 Plus 824873 Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 +32% 1084749 CPU 201529 255246 GPU 313795 360306 Memory 141822 212180 UX 168090 181395 Total score 824873 1084749 Submit your AnTuTu result

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Snapdragon 888 Plus 5457 Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 32 FPS - Score 5457 -

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 Plus and Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2

CPU Architecture 1x 2.995 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)

3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55) 1x 2.91 GHz – Cortex-X2

3x 2.49 GHz – Cortex-A710

4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2995 MHz 2910 MHz Instruction set ARMv8.4-A - L2 cache 1 MB - L3 cache 4 MB - Process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers Transistor count 10 billion - TDP 10 W -

Graphics GPU name Adreno 660 Adreno 725 Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 700 GPU frequency 840 MHz - Execution units 2 - Shading units 512 - Vulkan version 1.1 1.2 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 25.6 Gbit/s Max size 24 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 780 Yes Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3360 x 1600 Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 200MP Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity Modem X60 X62 4G support LTE Cat. 22 LTE Cat. 24 5G support Yes Yes Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 4400 Mbps Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 1600 Mbps Wi-Fi 6 6 Bluetooth 5.2 5.3 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info Announced June 2021 March 2023 Class Flagship Mid range Model number SM8350-AC SM7475-AB Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 official site