Snapdragon 888 Plus vs Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus (with Adreno 660 graphics) and Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 (Adreno 725). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 25.6 GB/s)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
- Shows better (up to 32%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1084K vs 824K
- Announced 1-year and 9-months later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|201529
|255246
|GPU
|313795
|360306
|Memory
|141822
|212180
|UX
|168090
|181395
|Total score
|824873
|1084749
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1169
1216
Multi-Core Score
3612
4023
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|32 FPS
|-
|Score
|5457
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 Plus and Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.995 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|1x 2.91 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.49 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2995 MHz
|2910 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|5 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Transistor count
|10 billion
|-
|TDP
|10 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 660
|Adreno 725
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 700
|GPU frequency
|840 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|-
|Shading units
|512
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.2
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|25.6 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 780
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3360 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X60
|X62
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 22
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 4400 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|June 2021
|March 2023
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8350-AC
|SM7475-AB
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 official site
