Snapdragon 888 Plus vs Dimensity 8200
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus (with Adreno 660 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 8200 (Mali-G610 MC6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8200
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
- Announced 1-year and 6-months later
- Shows better (up to 15%) AnTuTu 9 score – 955K vs 827K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|201529
|-
|GPU
|313795
|-
|Memory
|141822
|-
|UX
|168090
|-
|Total score
|827758
|955675
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 888 Plus +19%
1178
991
Multi-Core Score
3651
Dimensity 8200 +16%
4219
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|32 FPS
|-
|Score
|5430
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 Plus and Dimensity 8200
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.995 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|1x 3.1 GHz – Cortex A78
3x 3 GHz – Cortex A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2995 MHz
|3100 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Transistor count
|10 billion
|-
|TDP
|10 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 660
|Mali-G610 MC6
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|840 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|6
|Shading units
|512
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.2
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 780
|MediaTek APU 580
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2960 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 320MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|X60
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 22
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|June 2021
|December 2022
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8350-AC
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 8200 official site
