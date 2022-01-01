Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 888 Plus vs Dimensity 8200 – what's better?

Snapdragon 888 Plus vs Dimensity 8200

Snapdragon 888 Plus
VS
Dimensity 8200
Snapdragon 888 Plus
Dimensity 8200

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus (with Adreno 660 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 8200 (Mali-G610 MC6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8200
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 6-months later
  • Shows better (up to 15%) AnTuTu 9 score – 955K vs 827K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 888 Plus
vs
Dimensity 8200

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 888 Plus
827758
Dimensity 8200 +15%
955675
CPU 201529 -
GPU 313795 -
Memory 141822 -
UX 168090 -
Total score 827758 955675
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 32 FPS -
Score 5430 -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 Plus and Dimensity 8200

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.995 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 3.1 GHz – Cortex A78
3x 3 GHz – Cortex A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2995 MHz 3100 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Transistor count 10 billion -
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 660 Mali-G610 MC6
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 2
GPU frequency 840 MHz -
Execution units 2 6
Shading units 512 -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.2
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 6400 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 780 MediaTek APU 580
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 320MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X60 -
4G support LTE Cat. 22 LTE Cat. 21
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced June 2021 December 2022
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8350-AC -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus official site MediaTek Dimensity 8200 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 8200 and Snapdragon 888 Plus, or ask any questions
