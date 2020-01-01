Samsung Exynos 7904
Samsung Exynos 7904 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on February 13, 2019, and is manufactured using a 14-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Cortex-A73 at 1800 MHz and 6 cores Cortex-A53 at 1600 MHz.
CPU Performance
22
Gaming Performance
12
Battery life
56
NanoReview Score
30
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
275
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1022
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
108609
Smartphones
|Phones with Exynos 7904
|AnTuTu v8
|1. Samsung Galaxy A40
|125102
|2. Samsung Galaxy A30s
|124029
|3. Samsung Galaxy A30
|120358
|4. Samsung Galaxy M20
|107528
|5. Samsung Galaxy M30
|-
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|770 MHz
|Cores
|2
|FLOPS
|65 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|Max size
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7904 official site
Comparison with competitors
