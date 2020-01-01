Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Exynos 7904: benchmarks and specs

Samsung Exynos 7904 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on February 13, 2019, and is manufactured using a 14-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Cortex-A73 at 1800 MHz and 6 cores Cortex-A53 at 1600 MHz.

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
275
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1022
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
108609

Phones with Exynos 7904AnTuTu v8
1. Samsung Galaxy A40125102
2. Samsung Galaxy A30s124029
3. Samsung Galaxy A30120358
4. Samsung Galaxy M20107528
5. Samsung Galaxy M30-

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Exynos 7904 SoC with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8
Frequency 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A
Process 14 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP2
Architecture Bifrost
GPU frequency 770 MHz
Cores 2
FLOPS 65 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X
Bus 2x 32 Bit
Max size 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2400 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12
5G support No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2019
Class Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 7904 official site

