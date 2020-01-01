Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Exynos 9610: benchmarks and specs

Samsung Exynos 9610

Samsung Exynos 9610 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on March 22, 2018, and is manufactured using a 10-nanometer process technology. It has 4 cores Cortex-A73 at 2300 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A53 at 1600 MHz.

CPU Performance
31
Gaming Performance
18
Battery life
60
NanoReview Score
35

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
344
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1155
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
175332

Smartphones

Click on the device name to view detailed information
Phones with Exynos 9610AnTuTu v8
1. Samsung Galaxy A50176025

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Exynos 9610 SoC with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8
Frequency 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A
Process 10 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3
Architecture Bifrost
GPU frequency 850 MHz
Cores 3
FLOPS 259 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1600 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 11.92 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7
5G support No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced March 2018
Class Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 9610 official site

