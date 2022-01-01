Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9610 vs Exynos 1280 – what's better?

Exynos 9610 vs Exynos 1280

Exynos 9610
VS
Exynos 1280
Exynos 9610
Exynos 1280

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9610 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Exynos 1280 (Mali-G68). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Pros of Samsung Exynos 1280
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 9 score – 434K vs 204K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
  • Announced 4-years and 1-month later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~18%)

SoC:
Exynos 9610
vs
Exynos 1280

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 9610
204239
Exynos 1280 +113%
434723
CPU 63795 122472
GPU 40094 121866
Memory 39989 75491
UX 59892 113308
Total score 204239 434723
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 9610
344
Exynos 1280 +116%
744
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 9610
1146
Exynos 1280 +64%
1879
Image compression 75.5 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 11.45 images/s -
Speech recognition 25.25 words/s -
Machine learning 17.85 images/s -
Camera shooting 8.13 images/s -
HTML 5 1.12 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 394.4 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Exynos 9610
743
Exynos 1280 +208%
2287
Stability 97% 99%
Graphics test 4 FPS 13 FPS
Score 743 2287

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A -
Process 10 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -
TDP 8 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G68
Architecture Bifrost Valhall 2
GPU frequency 850 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 3 4
Shading units 48 48
FLOPS 259 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1600 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 11.92 Gbit/s -
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 108MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced March 2018 March 2022
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number S5E9610 S5E8825
Official page Samsung Exynos 9610 official site Samsung Exynos 1280 official site

