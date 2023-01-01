Exynos 9610 vs Snapdragon 680
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9610 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
24
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
13
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
58
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
29
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
- Announced 3-years and 8-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 10 nm)
- Supports 43% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 11.9 GB/s)
- Shows better (up to 31%) AnTuTu 9 score – 271K vs 207K
- Higher GPU frequency (~12%)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|57838
|80369
|GPU
|42521
|49250
|Memory
|35443
|63380
|UX
|71687
|76547
|Total score
|207720
|271775
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
344
Snapdragon 680 +10%
377
Multi-Core Score
1147
Snapdragon 680 +36%
1559
|Image compression
|76.9 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|12 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|26.1 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|18.9 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|7.73 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.03 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|269 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|97%
|99%
|Graphics test
|4 FPS
|2 FPS
|Score
|745
|441
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|59 FPS
[Medium]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|60 FPS
[Low]
|Fortnite
|-
|23 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|65 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|62 FPS
[Medium]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|26 FPS
[Low]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|54 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 9610 and Snapdragon 680
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|10 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
|TDP
|8 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Adreno 610
|Architecture
|Bifrost 2
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|2
|Shading units
|48
|128
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|243 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1600 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|11.9 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 686
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Shannon 337
|X11
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|March 2018
|October 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|S5E9610
|SM6225
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9610 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 official site
