We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9610 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
  • Announced 3-years and 8-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 10 nm)
  • Supports 43% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 11.9 GB/s)
  • Shows better (up to 31%) AnTuTu 9 score – 271K vs 207K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~12%)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
207720
271775
CPU 57838 80369
GPU 42521 49250
Memory 35443 63380
UX 71687 76547
Total score 207720 271775
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
1147
1559
Image compression 76.9 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 12 images/s -
Speech recognition 26.1 words/s -
Machine learning 18.9 images/s -
Camera shooting 7.73 images/s -
HTML 5 1.03 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 269 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 97% 99%
Graphics test 4 FPS 2 FPS
Score 745 441

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 59 FPS
[Medium]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS
[Low]
Fortnite - 23 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 65 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 62 FPS
[Medium]
Genshin Impact - 26 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 54 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9610 and Snapdragon 680

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 10 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -
TDP 8 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 610
Architecture Bifrost 2 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 850 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 3 2
Shading units 48 128
FLOPS 259 Gigaflops 243 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1600 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 11.9 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 686
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Shannon 337 X11
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 13
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 390 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced March 2018 October 2021
Class Mid range Low end
Model number S5E9610 SM6225
Official page Samsung Exynos 9610 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 official site

