Samsung Exynos 9825
Samsung Exynos 9825 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on August 7, 2019, and is manufactured using a 7-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores M4 at 2730 MHz, 2 cores Cortex-A75 at 2400 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A55 at 1900 MHz.
CPU Performance
70
Gaming Performance
77
Battery life
77
NanoReview Score
75
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
779
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2401
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
455204
Smartphones
|Phones with Exynos 9825
|AnTuTu v8
|1. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
|451474
|2. Samsung Galaxy Note 10
|444084
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.73 GHz – M4
2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|2730 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|8.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP12
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|Cores
|12
|FLOPS
|943 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|31.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2400
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|5G support
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
Info
|Announced
|August 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9825 official site