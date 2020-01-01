Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Exynos 9825: benchmarks and specs

Samsung Exynos 9825

Samsung Exynos 9825

Samsung Exynos 9825 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on August 7, 2019, and is manufactured using a 7-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores M4 at 2730 MHz, 2 cores Cortex-A75 at 2400 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A55 at 1900 MHz.

CPU Performance
70
Gaming Performance
77
Battery life
77
NanoReview Score
75

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
779
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2401
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
455204

Smartphones

Click on the device name to view detailed information
Phones with Exynos 9825AnTuTu v8
1. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus451474
2. Samsung Galaxy Note 10444084

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Exynos 9825 SoC with Mali G76 MP12 graphics

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.73 GHz – M4
2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8
Frequency 2730 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 512 KB
L2 cache 2 MB
L3 cache 4 MB
Process 7 nanometers
Transistor count 8.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP12
Architecture Bifrost
GPU frequency 600 MHz
Cores 12
FLOPS 943 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 31.1 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2400
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 20
5G support Yes
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS

Info

Announced August 2019
Class Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 9825 official site

Comparison with competitors

Comments

РусскийEnglish