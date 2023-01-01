Unisoc T820

GPU: Mali-G57 MP4

Mali-G57 MP4 Cores: 8

8 Clock: 2700 MHz

Unisoc T820 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on November 30, 2022, and is manufactured using a 6-nanometer process technology. It has 1 core Cortex-A76 at 2700 MHz, 3 cores Cortex-A76 at 2300 MHz, and 4 cores Cortex-A55 at 2100 MHz.