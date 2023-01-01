Unisoc T820
- GPU: Mali-G57 MP4
- Cores: 8
- Clock: 2700 MHz
Unisoc T820 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on November 30, 2022, and is manufactured using a 6-nanometer process technology. It has 1 core Cortex-A76 at 2700 MHz, 3 cores Cortex-A76 at 2300 MHz, and 4 cores Cortex-A55 at 2100 MHz.
Review
CPU Performance
50
Gaming Performance
29
Battery life
81
NanoReview Score
49
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
Unisoc T820
492253
|Total score
|492253
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
654
Multi-Core Score
2283
SpecificationsDetailed specifications of the Unisoc T820 SoC with Mali-G57 MP4 graphics
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.7 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|2700 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|6 nanometers
|Manufacturing
|TSMC
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MP4
|Architecture
|Valhall 1st gen
|GPU frequency
|780 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|Shading units
|64
|Total shaders
|256
|FLOPS
|435.2 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.3
|OpenCL version
|2.0
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|32 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3440 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Makalu IVY510
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2022
|Class
|Mid range
|Official page
|Unisoc T820 official site