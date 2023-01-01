Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Unisoc T820: benchmarks and specs

Unisoc T820

Unisoc T820
  • GPU: Mali-G57 MP4
  • Cores: 8
  • Clock: 2700 MHz
Unisoc T820 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on November 30, 2022, and is manufactured using a 6-nanometer process technology. It has 1 core Cortex-A76 at 2700 MHz, 3 cores Cortex-A76 at 2300 MHz, and 4 cores Cortex-A55 at 2100 MHz.

Review

CPU Performance
50
Gaming Performance
29
Battery life
81
NanoReview Score
49

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Unisoc T820
492253
Total score 492253
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
654
Multi-Core Score
2283

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Unisoc T820 SoC with Mali-G57 MP4 graphics

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.7 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8
Frequency 2700 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A
Process 6 nanometers
Manufacturing TSMC

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MP4
Architecture Valhall 1st gen
GPU frequency 780 MHz
Execution units 4
Shading units 64
Total shaders 256
FLOPS 435.2 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.3
OpenCL version 2.0

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 32 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3440 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Makalu IVY510
4G support LTE Cat. 15
5G support Yes
Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2022
Class Mid range
Official page Unisoc T820 official site

Comparison with competitors

1. Unisoc T820 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
2. Unisoc T820 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
3. Unisoc T820 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
4. Unisoc T820 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
5. Unisoc T820 or MediaTek Helio G99
6. Unisoc T820 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
7. Unisoc T820 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
8. Unisoc T820 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
9. Unisoc T820 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Compare other chipsets (160+)

Comments

EnglishРусский