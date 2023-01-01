Unisoc T820 vs Helio G99
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc T820 (with Mali-G57 MP4 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G99 (Mali-G57 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
50
37
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
29
25
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
81
84
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
49
43
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc T820
- Performs 55% better in floating-point computations
- Shows better (up to 31%) AnTuTu 9 score – 487K vs 371K
- 23% higher CPU clock speed (2700 vs 2200 MHz)
- Announced 6-months later
Pros of MediaTek Helio G99
- Higher GPU frequency (~41%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|103662
|GPU
|-
|84216
|Memory
|-
|86021
|UX
|-
|99629
|Total score
|487962
|371937
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Unisoc T820 +16%
646
555
Multi-Core Score
Unisoc T820 +25%
2278
1823
|Image compression
|-
|114.8 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|14.3 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|36.1 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|30.2 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|16.4 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.73 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|599.6 Krows/s
3DMark
|Graphics test
|-
|7 FPS
|Score
|-
|1243
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Unisoc T820 and Helio G99
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.7 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2700 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|5 W
|Manufacturing
|TSMC
|TSMC
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MP4
|Mali-G57 MP2
|Architecture
|Valhall 1st gen
|Valhall 1st gen
|GPU frequency
|780 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|2
|Shading units
|64
|64
|Total shaders
|256
|128
|FLOPS
|435.2 Gigaflops
|281.6 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.3
|1.3
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17.07 Gbit/s
|17.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|32 GB
|10 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|3440 x 1440
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Makalu IVY510
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 650 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|November 2022
|May 2022
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MT6789
|Official page
|Unisoc T820 official site
|MediaTek Helio G99 official site
