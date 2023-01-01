Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Unisoc T820 vs Helio G99 – what's better?

Unisoc T820 vs Helio G99

Unisoc T820
VS
Helio G99
Unisoc T820
Helio G99

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc T820 (with Mali-G57 MP4 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G99 (Mali-G57 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc T820
  • Performs 55% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows better (up to 31%) AnTuTu 9 score – 487K vs 371K
  • 23% higher CPU clock speed (2700 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Announced 6-months later
Pros of MediaTek Helio G99
  • Higher GPU frequency (~41%)
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Unisoc T820
vs
Helio G99

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Unisoc T820 +31%
487962
Helio G99
371937
CPU - 103662
GPU - 84216
Memory - 86021
UX - 99629
Total score 487962 371937
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Unisoc T820 +16%
646
Helio G99
555
Multi-Core Score
Unisoc T820 +25%
2278
Helio G99
1823
Image compression - 114.8 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 14.3 images/s
Speech recognition - 36.1 words/s
Machine learning - 30.2 images/s
Camera shooting - 16.4 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.73 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 599.6 Krows/s
3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Graphics test - 7 FPS
Score - 1243

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Unisoc T820 and Helio G99

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.7 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2700 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP - 5 W
Manufacturing TSMC TSMC

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MP4 Mali-G57 MP2
Architecture Valhall 1st gen Valhall 1st gen
GPU frequency 780 MHz 1100 MHz
Execution units 4 2
Shading units 64 64
Total shaders 256 128
FLOPS 435.2 Gigaflops 281.6 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.3 1.3
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s 17.1 Gbit/s
Max size 32 GB 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3440 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Makalu IVY510 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 13
5G support Yes No
Download speed - Up to 650 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced November 2022 May 2022
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number - MT6789
Official page Unisoc T820 official site MediaTek Helio G99 official site

