Unisoc T820 vs Snapdragon 888
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc T820 (with Mali-G57 MP4 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (Adreno 660). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
50
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
29
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
81
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
49
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc T820
- Announced 2-years later
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
- Performs 3.7x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 200% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17.07 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 65%) AnTuTu 9 score – 803K vs 487K
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2700 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|203950
|GPU
|-
|308200
|Memory
|-
|140936
|UX
|-
|157377
|Total score
|487962
|803808
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
646
Snapdragon 888 +74%
1124
Multi-Core Score
2278
Snapdragon 888 +62%
3688
|Image compression
|-
|177.1 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|26.5 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|67.7 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|59.9 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|37.5 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|3.96 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|1060 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|91%
|Graphics test
|-
|30 FPS
|Score
|-
|5038
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|83 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|26 FPS
[Ultra]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|89 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|112 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Asus Zenfone 8
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Unisoc T820 and Snapdragon 888
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.7 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2700 MHz
|2840 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.4-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|6 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|10.3 billion
|TDP
|-
|8 W
|Manufacturing
|TSMC
|Samsung
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MP4
|Adreno 660
|Architecture
|Valhall 1st gen
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|780 MHz
|792 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|2
|Shading units
|64
|512
|Total shaders
|256
|1024
|FLOPS
|435.2 Gigaflops
|1622 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.3
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|-
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17.07 Gbit/s
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|32 GB
|24 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 780
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3440 x 1440
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Makalu IVY510
|X60
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 22
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 7500 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|November 2022
|December 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|SM8350
|Official page
|Unisoc T820 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 official site
