Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Unisoc T820 vs Snapdragon 888 – what's better?

Unisoc T820 vs Snapdragon 888

Unisoc T820
VS
Snapdragon 888
Unisoc T820
Snapdragon 888

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc T820 (with Mali-G57 MP4 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (Adreno 660). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc T820
  • Announced 2-years later
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
  • Performs 3.7x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 200% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17.07 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 65%) AnTuTu 9 score – 803K vs 487K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2700 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Promotion

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Unisoc T820
vs
Snapdragon 888

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Unisoc T820
487962
Snapdragon 888 +65%
803808
CPU - 203950
GPU - 308200
Memory - 140936
UX - 157377
Total score 487962 803808
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Unisoc T820
646
Snapdragon 888 +74%
1124
Multi-Core Score
Unisoc T820
2278
Snapdragon 888 +62%
3688
Image compression - 177.1 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 26.5 images/s
Speech recognition - 67.7 words/s
Machine learning - 59.9 images/s
Camera shooting - 37.5 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.96 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 1060 Krows/s
Promotion

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 91%
Graphics test - 30 FPS
Score - 5038

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 83 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 26 FPS
[Ultra]
Shadowgun Legends - 89 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 112 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 58 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Asus Zenfone 8
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Unisoc T820 and Snapdragon 888

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.7 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2700 MHz 2840 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.4-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 1 MB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 10.3 billion
TDP - 8 W
Manufacturing TSMC Samsung

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MP4 Adreno 660
Architecture Valhall 1st gen Adreno 600
GPU frequency 780 MHz 792 MHz
Execution units 4 2
Shading units 64 512
Total shaders 256 1024
FLOPS 435.2 Gigaflops 1622 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.3 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version - 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 32 GB 24 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 780
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3440 x 1440 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Makalu IVY510 X60
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 22
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed - Up to 7500 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 3000 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced November 2022 December 2020
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number - SM8350
Official page Unisoc T820 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (25%)
3 (75%)
Total votes: 4

Related Comparisons

1. Dimensity 7050 and Snapdragon 888
2. Exynos 1380 and Snapdragon 888
3. Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Snapdragon 888
4. Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 888
5. Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 888
6. Snapdragon 860 and Unisoc T820
7. Helio G99 and Unisoc T820
8. Snapdragon 695 and Unisoc T820
9. Snapdragon 720G and Unisoc T820
10. Snapdragon 680 and Unisoc T820
Compare other chipsets (160+)

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 888 and Unisoc T820, or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский