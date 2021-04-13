AMD Ryzen 5 5600G vs Ryzen 5 4600G
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600G against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 5 4600G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
- Newer - released 9-months later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1492 vs 1206 points
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600G
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600G +20%
575
480
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600G +33%
4537
3411
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2704
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15759
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600G +24%
1509
1215
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600G +27%
7439
5877
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|April 13, 2021
|July 21, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|39x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|12
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1