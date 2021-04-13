Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 5600G or Ryzen 5 4600G: what's better?

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600G against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 5 4600G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences

Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1492 vs 1206 points
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600G
  • Unlocked multiplier

Benchmarks

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600G +33%
4537
Ryzen 5 4600G
3411
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600G +24%
1509
Ryzen 5 4600G
1215
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600G +27%
7439
Ryzen 5 4600G
5877

Specifications

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released April 13, 2021 July 21, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 3 Zen 2
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon Vega 7

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 3.9 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 39x 37x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page AMD Ryzen 5 4600G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 4600G or Ryzen 5 5600G?
