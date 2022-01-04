Intel Core i5 12400 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12400 against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400
- Newer - released 8-months later
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
- More powerful Radeon RX Vega 7 integrated graphics: 1.108 vs 0.35 TFLOPS
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400 +13%
1696
1499
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400 +9%
12247
11287
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3210
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
20162
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1517
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7524
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|April 13, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Cezanne
|Model number
|i5-12400
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 730
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|39x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|900 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|448
|TMUs
|48
|28
|ROPs
|24
|7
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|-
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12400 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|24
