AMD Ryzen 5 7600 vs Ryzen 5 5600G VS AMD Ryzen 5 7600 AMD Ryzen 5 5600G We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7600 against the 3.9 GHz Ryzen 5 5600G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5600G and 7600 Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7600 Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size

Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

Newer PCI Express version – 5.0 More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers

More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers 36% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2034 vs 1493 points

36% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2034 vs 1493 points 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Specifications Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 7600 and Ryzen 5 5600G

General Vendor AMD AMD Released January 10, 2023 April 13, 2021 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Zen 4 (Raphael) Zen 3 (Cezanne) Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) Radeon RX Vega 7

CPU Performance Cores P-Cores 6 6 P-Threads 12 12 Base Frequency (P) 3.8 GHz 3.9 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.1 GHz 4.4 GHz Total Total Cores 6 6 Total Threads 12 12 Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 38x 39x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 16MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Package Transistors - 10.7 billions Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm Socket AM5 AM4 TDP 65 W 45-65 W (configurable) Max. Boost TDP 88 W - Peak temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU Integrated Graphics Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) Radeon RX Vega 7 GPU Base Clock 1500 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz 1900 MHz Shading Units 128 448 TMUs 8 28 ROPs 4 7 Execution Units 2 - TGP 15 W 10-45 W iGPU FLOPS Ryzen 5 7600 0.54 TFLOPS Ryzen 5 5600G 1.108 TFLOPS

Memory Support Memory types DDR5-5200 DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 ECC Support Yes No

Misc Official site AMD Ryzen 5 7600 official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 28 24