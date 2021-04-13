AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
Ryzen 5 5600G - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket AM4 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3900 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4400 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Radeon RX Vega 7.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
581
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4589
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|Released
|April 13, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Socket
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|39x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|ECC Support
|Yes
Misc
|PCI Express Version
|3.0