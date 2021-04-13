Home > Ryzen 5 5600G: performance and specs

AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

Ryzen 5 5600G - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket AM4 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3900 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4400 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Radeon RX Vega 7.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
581
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4589

Specifications

Ryzen 5 5600G technical specifications

General

Vendor AMD
Released April 13, 2021
Type Desktop
Codename Zen 3
Socket AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 6
Threads 12
Base Frequency 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 39x
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm
TDP 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0

Сompetitors

1. Ryzen 5 5600G vs Ryzen 5 3400G
2. Ryzen 5 5600G vs Ryzen 5 5600X
3. Ryzen 5 5600G vs Ryzen 5 5500U

Comments

Do you have any questions about Ryzen 5 5600G? Please, use comment form below
EnglishРусский