AMD Ryzen 5 5600G vs Ryzen 5 5600 VS AMD Ryzen 5 5600G AMD Ryzen 5 5600 We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600G against the 3.5 GHz Ryzen 5 5600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5600 and 5600G Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600 Newer - released 11-months later

Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Specifications Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G and Ryzen 5 5600

General Vendor AMD AMD Released April 13, 2021 March 15, 2022 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Cezanne Vermeer Socket AM4 AM4 Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 No Performance Cores 6 6 Threads 12 12 Base Frequency 3.9 GHz 3.5 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 39x 35x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 32MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes Power Transistors 10.7 billions - Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm TDP 45-65 W 65 W Max. temperature 95°C 90°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 7 - GPU Base Clock 300 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 1900 MHz - Shading Units 448 - TMUs 28 - ROPs 7 - TGP 10-45 W - iGPU FLOPS Ryzen 5 5600G 1.108 TFLOPS Ryzen 5 5600 n/a Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 ECC Support No - Misc Official site AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600 official page PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 24 20