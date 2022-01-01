AMD Ryzen 5 5600G vs Ryzen 5 5600
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600G against the 3.5 GHz Ryzen 5 5600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
88
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
57
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
75
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
76
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600
- Newer - released 11-months later
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1495
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11272
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3203
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19950
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1518
Ryzen 5 5600 +5%
1591
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7663
Ryzen 5 5600 +11%
8506
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|April 13, 2021
|March 15, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Cezanne
|Vermeer
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|39x
|35x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|10.7 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45-65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|90°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1900 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|448
|-
|TMUs
|28
|-
|ROPs
|7
|-
|TGP
|10-45 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|24
|20
Cast your vote
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3