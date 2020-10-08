AMD Ryzen 5 5600X vs Ryzen 5 2600
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600X against the 3.4 GHz Ryzen 5 2600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
66
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
29
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
63
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
56
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
- Around 3.97 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +61%
593
369
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +60%
4308
2691
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2244
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13192
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +66%
1631
980
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +43%
7782
5439
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2020
|September 11, 2018
|Launch price
|299 USD
|199 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen+
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
