AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G vs Ryzen 5 3400G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G with 6-cores against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 5 3400G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
- Newer - released 1 year and 1 month later
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +14%
476
419
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +78%
3513
1975
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +13%
2703
2396
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +80%
17014
9477
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +24%
1225
987
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +72%
6768
3933
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 21, 2020
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|149 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen+
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 7
|Radeon RX Vega 11
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3400G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
42 (82.4%)
9 (17.6%)
Total votes: 51