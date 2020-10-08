Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 5800X or Ryzen 7 3700X: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X vs Ryzen 7 3700X

We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 7 3700X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences

Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800X – 65 vs 105 Watt

Benchmarks

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X +23%
6035
Ryzen 7 3700X
4905
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released October 8, 2020 July 7, 2019
Launch price 449 USD 329 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 3 Zen 2
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 36x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 19.2 billions
Fabrication Process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 105 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5800X official page AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

21 (29.6%)
50 (70.4%)
Total votes: 71

Comments

