AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D vs Ryzen 7 3700X

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D
AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 4.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 7 3700X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 7 7800X3D are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3700X and 7800X3D
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D
  • Newer - released 3-years and 6-months later
  • Has 64 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 76% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2250 vs 1279 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
  • More than 6° C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7800X3D +89%
22782
Ryzen 7 3700X
12074
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7800X3D +94%
16250
Ryzen 7 3700X
8394
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D and Ryzen 7 3700X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 4, 2023 July 7, 2019
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 4 (Raphael) -
Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) No

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 16 16
Base Frequency (P) 4.4 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 8
Total Threads 16 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 44x 36x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 96MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Package

Transistors 6.57 billions 3.8 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
Socket AM5 AM4
TDP 120 W 65 W
Peak temperature 89°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) -
GPU Base Clock 1500 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz -
Shading Units 128 -
TMUs 8 -
ROPs 4 -
Execution Units 2 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 7800X3D
0.54 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 3700X
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D official page AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 24 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Ryzen 7 7800X3D?
