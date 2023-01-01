AMD Ryzen 7 3700X vs Ryzen 5 7600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700X with 8-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 5 7600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
90
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
57
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
82
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
73
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7600
- Newer - released 3-years and 7-months later
- 63% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2088 vs 1279 points
- Around 25.72 GB/s (54%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1339
Ryzen 5 7600 +38%
1848
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12169
Ryzen 5 7600 +17%
14221
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2648
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
22592
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1270
Ryzen 5 7600 +64%
2083
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8355
Ryzen 5 7600 +31%
10921
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 7, 2019
|January 10, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|-
|Zen 4 (Raphael)
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|6
|P-Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.6 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.4 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|Total Cores
|8
|6
|Total Threads
|16
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|3.8 billions
|6.57 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|AM4
|AM5
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|-
|88 W
|Peak temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|128
|TMUs
|-
|8
|ROPs
|-
|4
|Execution Units
|-
|2
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|73.4 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 7600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|28
