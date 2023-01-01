Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 3700X or Ryzen 5 7600: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X vs Ryzen 5 7600

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 7600
AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
AMD Ryzen 5 7600

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700X with 8-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 5 7600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7600 and 3700X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7600
  • Newer - released 3-years and 7-months later
  • 63% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2088 vs 1279 points
  • Around 25.72 GB/s (54%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700X
1339
Ryzen 5 7600 +38%
1848
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700X
12169
Ryzen 5 7600 +17%
14221
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700X
1270
Ryzen 5 7600 +64%
2083
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700X
8355
Ryzen 5 7600 +31%
10921
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X and Ryzen 5 7600

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released July 7, 2019 January 10, 2023
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename - Zen 4 (Raphael)
Integrated GPU No Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 6
P-Threads 16 12
Base Frequency (P) 3.6 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.4 GHz 5.1 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 6
Total Threads 16 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 38x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Package

Transistors 3.8 billions 6.57 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm
Socket AM4 AM5
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. Boost TDP - 88 W
Peak temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
GPU Base Clock - 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 2200 MHz
Shading Units - 128
TMUs - 8
ROPs - 4
Execution Units - 2
TGP - 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 3700X
n/a
Ryzen 5 7600
0.54 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s 73.4 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page AMD Ryzen 5 7600 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 28

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Ryzen 7 3700X and Ryzen 7 5800X3D
2. Ryzen 7 3700X and Ryzen 7 5800X
3. Ryzen 7 3700X and Ryzen 7 7700X
4. Ryzen 7 3700X and Ryzen 7 7800X3D
5. Ryzen 7 3700X and Core i5 13600K
6. Ryzen 5 7600 and Ryzen 7 7700
7. Ryzen 5 7600 and Core i5 13600
8. Ryzen 5 7600 and Ryzen 5 3600
9. Ryzen 5 7600 and Ryzen 5 5600
10. Ryzen 5 7600 and Ryzen 5 7600X
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 7600 or Ryzen 7 3700X?
Promotion
EnglishРусский