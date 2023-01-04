AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS vs Ryzen 5 7640HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS with 8-cores against the 4.3 GHz Ryzen 5 7640HS with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 7 7735HS are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 4 versus 6 nanometers
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.75 GHz)
- 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1841 vs 1681 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1599
Ryzen 5 7640HS +3%
1651
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7735HS +11%
15306
13824
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1692
Ryzen 5 7640HS +9%
1843
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7735HS +7%
10936
10203
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2023
|January 4, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
|Zen 4 (Phoenix)
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 680M
|Radeon 760M
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|6
|P-Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.2 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.75 GHz
|5 GHz
|Total Cores
|8
|6
|Total Threads
|16
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|43x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|25 billions
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|4 nm
|Socket
|FP7
|FP8
|TDP
|35-54 W (configurable)
|35-54 W (configurable)
|Peak temperature
|95°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon 680M
|Radeon 760M
|GPU Base Clock
|2000 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|2200 MHz
|2800 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|384
|TMUs
|48
|24
|ROPs
|32
|16
|Execution Units
|12
|6
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|DDR5-5600, LPDDR5x-7500
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|256 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|Yes
|-
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
