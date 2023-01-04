Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 7840HS or Ryzen 5 7640HS: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS vs Ryzen 5 7640HS

AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS
AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS
AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS with 8-cores against the 4.3 GHz Ryzen 5 7640HS with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 7 7840HS are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7640HS and 7840HS
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7840HS +14%
12849
Ryzen 5 7640HS
11251
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7840HS +15%
13485
Ryzen 5 7640HS
11768
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS and Ryzen 5 7640HS

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 4, 2023 January 4, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 4 (Phoenix) Zen 4 (Phoenix)
Integrated GPU Radeon 780M Radeon 760M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 6
P-Threads 16 12
Base Frequency (P) 3.8 GHz 4.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.1 GHz 5 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 6
Total Threads 16 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 43x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors 25 billions 25 billions
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
Socket FP8 FP8
TDP 35-54 W (configurable) 35-54 W (configurable)
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon 780M Radeon 760M
GPU Base Clock 1500 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 2900 MHz 2800 MHz
Shading Units 768 384
TMUs 48 24
ROPs 32 16
Execution Units 12 6
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 7680x4320 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 7840HS
8.12 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 7640HS
4.06 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, LPDDR5x-7500 DDR5-5600, LPDDR5x-7500
Memory Size 256 GB 256 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS official page AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

