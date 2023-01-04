AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS
- Cores: 6
- L3 cache: 16MB (shared)
- TDP: 35-54 W
- Transistor size: 4 nm
Ryzen 5 7640HS - laptop processor produced by AMD for socket FP8 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 4300 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 5000 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Radeon 760M.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 5 7640HS are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1660
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11377
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1859
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11992
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 4 (Phoenix)
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 760M
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|P-Threads
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|4.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5 GHz
|Total Cores
|6
|Total Threads
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|43x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Package
|Transistors
|25 billions
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|Socket
|FP8
|TDP
|35-54 W (configurable)
|Peak temperature
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon 760M
|GPU Base Clock
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|2800 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|TMUs
|24
|ROPs
|16
|Execution Units
|6
|TGP
|15 W
iGPU FLOPS
4.06 TFLOPS
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, LPDDR5x-7500
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20