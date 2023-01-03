Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 13420H or Ryzen 5 7640HS: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i5 13420H with 8-cores against the 4.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7640HS and 13420H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13420H
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 4 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 4096 KB larger L3 cache size
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
  • 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1853 vs 1689 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13420H
12746
Ryzen 5 7640HS +9%
13835
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13420H +7%
10836
Ryzen 5 7640HS
10114
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 13420H and AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2023 January 4, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 4 (Phoenix)
Model number i5-13420H -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (48EU) Radeon 760M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 6
P-Threads 8 12
Base Frequency (P) 2.1 GHz 4.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.6 GHz 5 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 -
E-Threads 4 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.5 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.4 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 8 6
Total Threads 12 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 43x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors - 25 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 4 nm
TDP (PL1) 35-45 W (configurable) 35-54 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP (PL2) 95 W -
Socket BGA-1744 FP8
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (48EU) Radeon 760M
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 2800 MHz
Shading Units 384 384
TMUs 24 24
ROPs 12 16
Execution Units 48 6
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 13420H
0.84 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 7640HS
4.06 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-5200
- LPDDR5x-5200
- LPDDR4x-4267		 - DDR5-5600
- LPDDR5x-7500
Memory Size 64 GB 256 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 13420H official page AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 20

