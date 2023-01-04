AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS vs Ryzen 7 5800H VS AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS AMD Ryzen 7 5800H We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS against the 3.2 GHz Ryzen 7 5800H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5800H and 7735HS Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS Newer - released 2-years later

Newer - released 2-years later Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0 More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers

More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.75 GHz vs 4.4 GHz) Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H More than 10° C higher critical temperature

Specifications Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS and Ryzen 7 5800H

General Vendor AMD AMD Released January 4, 2023 January 12, 2021 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Zen 3+ (Rembrandt) Zen 3 (Cezanne) Integrated GPU Radeon 680M Radeon RX Vega 8

CPU Performance Cores P-Cores 8 8 P-Threads 16 16 Base Frequency (P) 3.2 GHz 3.2 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.75 GHz 4.4 GHz Total Total Cores 8 8 Total Threads 16 16 Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 32x 32x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package Fabrication process 6 nm 7 nm Socket FP7 FP6 TDP 35-54 W (configurable) 35-54 W (configurable) Peak temperature 95°C 105°C

iGPU Integrated Graphics Radeon 680M Radeon RX Vega 8 GPU Base Clock 2000 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz Shading Units 768 512 TMUs 48 32 ROPs 32 8 Execution Units 12 - TGP 15 W 15 W iGPU FLOPS Ryzen 7 7735HS 3.686 TFLOPS Ryzen 7 5800H n/a

Memory Support Memory types DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.27 GB/s ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc Official site AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800H official page PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 16