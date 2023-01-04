Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 7735HS or Ryzen 7 5800H: what's better?

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS against the 3.2 GHz Ryzen 7 5800H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800H and 7735HS
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS
  • Newer - released 2-years later
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
  • 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.75 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7735HS +14%
14074
Ryzen 7 5800H
12331
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 7735HS +15%
3542
Ryzen 7 5800H
3071
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7735HS +20%
25768
Ryzen 7 5800H
21485
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7735HS +33%
9925
Ryzen 7 5800H
7440
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS and Ryzen 7 5800H

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 4, 2023 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 3+ (Rembrandt) Zen 3 (Cezanne)
Integrated GPU Radeon 680M Radeon RX Vega 8

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 16 16
Base Frequency (P) 3.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.75 GHz 4.4 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 8
Total Threads 16 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 32x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 6 nm 7 nm
Socket FP7 FP6
TDP 35-54 W (configurable) 35-54 W (configurable)
Peak temperature 95°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon 680M Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 2000 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
Shading Units 768 512
TMUs 48 32
ROPs 32 8
Execution Units 12 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 7735HS
3.686 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5800H
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800H or Ryzen 7 7735HS?
