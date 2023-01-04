AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS vs Ryzen 7 5800H
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS against the 3.2 GHz Ryzen 7 5800H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS
- Newer - released 2-years later
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.75 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 7735HS +9%
1561
1431
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7735HS +14%
14074
12331
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 7735HS +15%
3542
3071
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7735HS +20%
25768
21485
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 7735HS +8%
1580
1465
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7735HS +33%
9925
7440
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2023
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
|Zen 3 (Cezanne)
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 680M
|Radeon RX Vega 8
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.2 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.75 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Total Cores
|8
|8
|Total Threads
|16
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|32x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|FP7
|FP6
|TDP
|35-54 W (configurable)
|35-54 W (configurable)
|Peak temperature
|95°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon 680M
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|2000 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|512
|TMUs
|48
|32
|ROPs
|32
|8
|Execution Units
|12
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
