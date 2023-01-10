AMD Ryzen 7 7800X vs Ryzen 7 3700X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7800X with 10-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 7 3700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7800X
- 64% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2097 vs 1279 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 7800X +45%
1952
1343
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7800X +86%
22425
12074
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2648
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
22640
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 7800X +64%
2091
1278
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7800X +91%
16012
8394
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 10, 2023
|July 7, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 4 (Raphael)
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|No
CPU
|P-Cores
|10
|8
|P-Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|4.5 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Total Cores
|10
|8
|Total Threads
|20
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|45x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|40MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|-
|3.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|AM5
|AM4
|TDP
|105 W
|65 W
|Peak temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|1500 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|2200 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|128
|-
|TMUs
|8
|-
|ROPs
|4
|-
|Execution Units
|2
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|16
