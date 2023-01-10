Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 7800X or Ryzen 7 3700X: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7800X with 10-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 7 3700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3700X and 7800X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7800X
  • 64% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2097 vs 1279 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 7800X +45%
1952
Ryzen 7 3700X
1343
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7800X +86%
22425
Ryzen 7 3700X
12074
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 7800X +64%
2091
Ryzen 7 3700X
1278
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7800X +91%
16012
Ryzen 7 3700X
8394
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 7800X and Ryzen 7 3700X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 10, 2023 July 7, 2019
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 4 (Raphael) -
Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) No

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 10 8
P-Threads 20 16
Base Frequency (P) 4.5 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Total
Total Cores 10 8
Total Threads 20 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 45x 36x
L1 Cache - 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 40MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Package

Transistors - 3.8 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
Socket AM5 AM4
TDP 105 W 65 W
Peak temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) -
GPU Base Clock 1500 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz -
Shading Units 128 -
TMUs 8 -
ROPs 4 -
Execution Units 2 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 7800X
0.54 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 3700X
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support - Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Ryzen 7 7800X?
